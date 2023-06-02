Idle rich baffled by poor people's distaste for dangerous, low-paying jobs

People who don't have to work have complained for centuries that other people don't like doing poorly paid, dangerous, dull work, the kind that makes the lives of the affluent comfortable and convenient. This collection of quotes, dating back to 1894, all say the same thing — "Nobody wants to work anymore" — as if there was a time when people relished shoveling shit for the upper class.

Members of the affluent class, who don't have to work in the traditional sense, have unlimited choices about their activities and careers. Their wealth allows them to pursue interests, hobbies, and jobs that are personally fulfilling, enjoyable, and safe. When they criticize those who avoid bad jobs, they ignore their privilege and the role it plays in their own choices and opportunities.

As always, those insulated by wealth and comfort are willfully blind to the hardships they demand others cheerfully endure in service of their luxury.

From Snopes, which rates the image as "True":