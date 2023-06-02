Nissan Altima soars 120 feet after running up tow truck ramp on freeway

In a real-life spectacle rivaling a Fast and Furious movie, a car on a Georgia freeway hurtled through the air after launching off a flatbed tow truck's ramp. The heart-stopping accident was caught on an officer's body camera.
According to a police report, the Nissan Altima was sent soaring 120 feet down the Lowndes County highway. The 21-year-old Florida driver suffered serious injuries and was swiftly taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.
From AP:
After landing upside down, the Nissan struck another car then tumbled end over end before coming to a rest 23 feet down the roadway, the report said. Even before the car stops, the officer whose body cam recorded the crash begins sprinting to render aid to the stricken motorists. A Lowndes County sheriff's deputy was hit by flying debris, but his injuries were not life-threatening.