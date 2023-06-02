Nissan Altima soars 120 feet after running up tow truck ramp on freeway

In a real-life spectacle rivaling a Fast and Furious movie, a car on a Georgia freeway hurtled through the air after launching off a flatbed tow truck's ramp. The heart-stopping accident was caught on an officer's body camera.

According to a police report, the Nissan Altima was sent soaring 120 feet down the Lowndes County highway. The 21-year-old Florida driver suffered serious injuries and was swiftly taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

From AP: