Thirsty to sit down with Tom Morello, Republicans are outraged he refuses to sit with Nazis

Legendary rockstar and activist Tom Morello has been clear about Nazis for a long time; he'll punch them. It is baffling to see people pretend to misunderstand the point of his tweeting an unattributed German adage: "If nine people sit down at a table with one Nazi without protest, there are ten Nazis at the table," but that is what Twitter is all about.

Even more entertaining:

There are shades of grey in many things, but Mr. Morello could not be more correct on Nazism: there are people who are Nazis, and there are people who are not Nazis. If one can see both sides, one should look a lot harder inside themselves.

