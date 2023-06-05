I was stuck on hold this morning, and while waiting, ChatGPT called out to me! First, I asked the machine which was the most important Newton: Juice, Huey, or Issac? The silly machine claimed NOT to KNOW WHO JUICE NEWTON WAS.

As for "Juice" Newton, there isn't a well-known figure by that name who made significant contributions in a scientific or historical context. It's possible that you may be referring to someone less widely known or a fictional character, but without further information, it's difficult to provide a specific response.

So naturally, I asked it:

"write a hit song by Juice Newton about Huey Newton meeting Issac Newton to share a fig newton"

Here you go:

(Verse 1)

In a cosmic twist of fate, two Newtons collide

Huey and Isaac, their worlds now entwined

A meeting of minds, a collision of souls

One from the past, the other from civil rights' bold (Pre-Chorus)

Huey's fighting for justice, Isaac the laws defy

A fig newton brings them together, their spirits amplify

They share a common bond, a hunger for truth

Uniting their forces, they'll conquer the booth (Chorus)

Juice Newton's in the house, here to tell the tale

Of Huey and Isaac, a union that won't fail

A hit song unfolding, history in rhyme

Fig Newtons and legends, dancing through time (Verse 2)

Huey Newton, a leader with power and might

Challenging oppression, shining a light

Isaac Newton, a genius of science and thought

Revolutionizing knowledge, battles fought (Pre-Chorus)

A fig newton's the catalyst, the bridge they'll create

Through generations, their legacies intertwine and resonate

Side by side, their spirits entwined

The struggle for justice forever enshrined (Chorus)

Juice Newton's in the house, here to tell the tale

Of Huey and Isaac, a union that won't fail

A hit song unfolding, history in rhyme

Fig Newtons and legends, dancing through time (Bridge)

The rhythm of their passions, the beat of their hearts

Huey's fight for freedom, Isaac's scientific arts

Together they stand, in harmony they'll sway

With a fig newton's sweetness, they'll find their way (Chorus)

Juice Newton's in the house, here to tell the tale

Of Huey and Isaac, a union that won't fail

A hit song unfolding, history in rhyme

Fig Newtons and legends, dancing through time (Outro)

Their spirits live on, their stories forever told

Huey and Isaac, legends of old

United by a fig newton, a symbol so sweet

Their meeting, a moment that cannot be beat

The song is untitled, however.