Crocodile impregnated itself in first recorded "virgin birth"

In Costa Rica, a female crocodile birthed a clutch of eggs. No big deal except for the fact that this particular crocodile hadn't been around any male crocodiles in more than 15 years. Of all the eggs, only one of them developed into a foetus—and it didn't survive—but it was 99.9% genetically identical to its mother. It's the first evidence that crocodiles are capable of parthenogenesis, or "virgin births." Yep, like with the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, life, uh, found a way.

From the New York Times: