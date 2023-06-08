Employee of organ donor organization finds three severed heads on his desk

Dale Wheatley is the transportation coordinator for the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois (AGA) which "procures, prepares and preserves donations for medical and scientific study." Still, Wheatley was surprised to show up at work to find three severed heads sitting on his desk.

According to Wheatley, the day before the grisly discovery, he had expressed to management his concern that the bodies under the organizations care are being mishandled.

"They're sending donors back because of mold and rot, bugs. It's deplorable," Wheatley said.

Seems that some of his colleagues didn't appreciate Wheatley speaking up.

From FOX32: