After a vague teaser/announcement, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds has released its first trailer. Notably, Kojima has been quiet about the specifics of his personal life and creative process, but this documentary seems to pull back the curtain at least a bit- as pretentious as the whole thing sounds, a look inside Kojima Productions does entice my inner gamer. It even features interviews with Kojima's celebrity friends, like Nicolas Winding Refn, George Miller, and Guillermo del Toro.