Atlas Obscura's list of places to view bioluminescence

Here's Atlas Obscura's list of 14 places around the world to view bioluminescence. Bioluminescence is when a chemical reaction inside of an organism's body causes light, such as the sparkle of a firefly. From glow worms to microorganisms in the sea, there's lots of different bioluminescent sights to enjoy on our planet.

These glowing millipedes in Sequoia national park look like critters from another planet. If I could go anywhere on this list right now, it would be the magical looking Caves of Waitomo in New Zealand, which are covered in glow worms.

These caves look like a trip through the starry night sky, but underneath the ground.