Rick Stanley makes wildly inventive clocks

Rick Stanley is a clockmaker (and an artist, in my eyes) who makes beautiful and wildly inventive clocks.

He makes clocks from all types of found objects that one wouldn't typically expect to see in a clock. He uses glass bottles, ramps with colorful rolling balls, and even has a walking clock with a circle of shoes and a giant clock made from a circle of real bicycles.

His walking clock is my favorite. It walks 3,000 miles a year and walks back and forth once per minute. Stanley's clocks are the most fantastic clocks I've ever seen.