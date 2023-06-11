Stroboscopic animation emerges from whiteboard drawing on spinning pottery wheel

See the animation that emerges when Yohei Kisanuki (@limbatrip) starts drawing on a whiteboard on a spinning potter's wheel. I love how trippy and dizzying it is. As cool and entertaining as this video is to watch, I'm sure playing around with this animation technique could become addicting for those who like to create. Time to go buy myself a potters wheel! Since a dry-erase board is used as the canvas, the possibilities are endless.

From Instagram: