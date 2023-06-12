Deadly showdown: Black widow vs. Venus flytrap

I used to have six chickens that enjoyed patrolling the backyard, feasting on every bug they found, including black widows. Unfortunately, after my chickens fell prey to coyotes, the black widow spiders made a comeback. Now, I find myself having to inspect lawn furniture for them every time I want to sit outside. More often than not, I discover a black widow or a cluster of eggs.

Perhaps I should consider replacing my chickens with Venus flytraps. I watched a video where a Venus flytrap snapped shut on a black widow, entrapping it inside its green chamber of death.

The video ended there, but here's how it would have played out: As the spider struggled, the trap would have sealed tightly, transforming into a sort of digestive stomach. Within this enclosed space, the flytrap would have released digestive enzymes that ruptured the spider's cells, aiding in digestion.

The entire digestion process would have taken about ten days. When it was over, all that would have remained of the spider would have been an indigestible husk. Then, the trap would have reopened, ready to capture its next meal.