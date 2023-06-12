Watch a deleted scene from "E.T." in which Harrison Ford plays the creepy principal of Elliott's school

Via Twitter account All the Right Moves, here is a video of a deleted scene from the movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in which the principal of Elliott's school, played by Harrison Ford in a cameo appearance, gives him a weird, creepy lecture after he had freed all the frogs from a classroom experiment.

Ford's character, whose face is hidden throughout the scene, admonishes ten year old Elliott about drugs for some reason:

"I see you fine young people from good homes — every advantage, your whole life laid out in front of you — and I see the pot, the pills, the angel wings. Sure, it's a cruel world out there — deceit, treachery — I wouldn't lie to you, son."

According to a NY Post article, director Steven Spielberg explained that at this point in the movie, Elliott and E.T. are psychically linked. "So as E.T. is lifting all of the communicator paraphernalia up the stairs, Henry starts rising off the ground in the chair until his head hits the ceiling," Spielberg said.