Man dreaming of burglars shot himself for real

In Lake Barrington, Illinois, a 62-year-old man "had a dream that someone was breaking into his home." In the dream, he responded by grabbing his .357-caliber revolver and firing at the intruder. The problem though is that the gun he reached for was real even though the prowler wasn't. The result was a nightmare.

"When he fired, he shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream," reported the sheriff's office.

The bullet went through his leg and into the bed. First responders stopped the bleeding with a tourniquet and fortunately nobody else was injured.

