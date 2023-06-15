Joker 2 star Zazie Beetz believes the film's musical elements will surprise fans

According to NME, Zazie Beetz believes that Joker 2's musical scenes will surprise many fans.

Speaking about the musical elements of the film to Variety, she said: "I think people will be surprised. I don't think it's going to be what they expect, around it being musical. We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it's going to work really well." Speaking about the musical elements of the film to Variety, she said: "I think people will be surprised. I don't think it's going to be what they expect, around it being musical. We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it's going to work really well."

One could argue that Todd Phillips is the most daring man in superhero cinema. Most films in the superhero genre tend to avoid an R rating like the plague, as the designation usually makes it difficult for superhero movies to earn extra cash with toy sales. Todd Phillips bravely walked into an R rating with Joker and helped shepherd the film to a billion dollars at the global box office.

In addition to the rating, Joker's tone and decision to eschew the traditional superhero trappings was also a massive gamble. And if the film's box office gross wasn't enough, the movie also earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for best actor.

For the film's sequel, Phillips decided to take another risk by making Joker 2 a musical and casting Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Apparently, Joker 2 star Zazie Beats thinks Phillips and crew will surprise audiences with how well they stick the landing.