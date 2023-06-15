L.A. Public Library now has a DIY lab for digitizing old media like VHS tapes and floppy disks

The Los Angeles Public Library is getting into the historical preservation game with the introduction of the DIY Memory Lab, a new space within the Octavia Lab at Central Library. With this self-serve lab, patrons can preserve media treasures from the past with archival-grade digitization tools. How cool is that?

Using the lab's equipment is free, with a L.A. Public Library card (which is free to all California residents) in good standing, after attending an online orientation, and by making a reservation. Reservations can be made by calling: 213-228-7150.

A few years ago, I spent a fortune converting family films that were in Super 8 format. I wish the library were closer, because just last night I just came across a bunch of old VHS tapes and floppy disks from the 1990s that I would love to digitize! Maybe more libraries will take notice and offer this service–here's hoping!

Here are some of the materials that can be converted into a digital format: