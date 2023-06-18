Fascinating process video by artist Parkith Winans

Here's a truly fascinating process video by by Parkith Winans, who goes by @scumchoir on instagram. I've never seen plastic wrap used like this to create an underpainting, but it's a genius idea.

The plastic wrap creates a great texture for the skin of a creature, which is then filled in by the artist. I love watching the creases in the beings skin become more and more detailed as the artist works on them

The end result is gorgeous. I'm glad this video popped up on my feed and introduced me to Parkith Winan's incredible work.

Process video by Parkith Winans. @scumchoir Mind body problem. Named after an ancient problem in philosophy regarding the relationship or gap between the physical nature of our bodies and the seemingly non physical nature of consciousness and the mind.