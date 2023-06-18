This website reminds you of just how old you're getting

You're Getting Old! Is a website that reminds you of just how old you are. If you're in the mood to ponder the fleeting nature of time, enter your birthday and see the results.

The site lets you know how many days you've lived, which celebrities' ages add up to your total age, significant events that have taken place during your lifetime, and more.

I'm not sure why I like to torment myself by looking at this kind of thing, but I'll never skip out on an opportunity to do so. The silver lining of the site is that it's a reminder to make the best out of your time left on earth, and it also offers fun astrology facts about your birthday.