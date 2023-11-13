These US cities have the worst traffic and Los Angeles isn't even in the top five

If you're one of the 1.4 million people who drive to work in Los Angeles, the average time you spent sitting in traffic each year is around 95 hours. That may seem like a lot but Los Angeles isn't even in the top five US cities with the worst traffic—it's number seven—according to traffic data and analytics company INRIX.

Here are the top five from the list of 32 cities compiled by 24/7 Wall St: