What if chickens were as tall as buildings? Artist @selftasy illustrates this question for us in a video where enormous chickens peck their way around a city.

I love how both the people and the chickens seem indifferent towards each other, despite the fact that the chickens are bending down to eat people. I guess this is just an average day in Giant Chicken Town.

If this were real, it would scare me far more than a Godzilla type of creature would, because I'm already scared of getting pecked when around life-size chickens. This video is my ultimate nightmare, but I love it.