This tiny handmade knitting machine by Maartje Boer fills me with joy. I imagine little elves and fairies using something like this to make their clothing.

The way it moves when it's cranked is so cute. It has a big personality for such a tiny machine.

I love how the machine is simply made from a wire and two toothpicks. It would be perfect for making doll clothes. Follow Maartje Boer (@maartje_boer) for more knitting related content.