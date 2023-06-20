Baltic state Estonia legalized same-sex unions on Tuesday, making it the first of the ex-Soviet republics to do so. The right for adults to marry "regardless of their gender" will come into force on January 1, 2024, and extends adoption rights to them.

"Everyone should have the right to marry the person they love and want to commit to," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said. "With this decision we are finally stepping among other Nordic countries as well as all the rest of the democratic countries in the world where marriage equality has been granted. "This is a decision that does not take anything away from anyone but gives something important to many," she continued. "It also shows that our society is caring and respectful towards each other. I am proud of Estonia."

If it seems the usual suspects are madder about it than usual, it's partially because they're pushing back on gay rights in general and partially because they take it as an intentional insult to their new boyfriend, Russia.