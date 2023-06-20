Gadget site Gear Patrol acquires DPReview

Photography site DPReview, known for its in-depth reviews of camera gear and its vast archives, was to be permanently shut down by its owner, Amazon. At the last minutes, a savior calls: Gear Patrol, a long-running gadget site, is to purchase the site.

DPReview.com looks forward to a new chapter with Gear Patrol

We've heard from many of you over the past several weeks, and we realize there are many questions about what comes next for DPReview. We're thrilled to share the news that Gear Patrol has acquired DPReview. Gear Patrol is a natural home for the next phase of DPReview's journey, and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish together.

And at the other end, more details: Gear Patrol Acquires DPReview, a Leading Authority and Community for Digital Photography, from Amazon.com

"DPReview is the internet's original center of gravity for photography," said Eric Yang, CEO and founder of Gear Patrol. "As a photography enthusiast, I've been an avid reader since its earliest days. We're honored to receive the baton from Amazon and help the incredible DPReview team craft the next phase of their story. Editorial integrity and the passionate community are the heart of DPReview and we plan to uphold that charter."

Good news. Gear Patrol is one of few independents from the "Gizmodo vs. Engadget" era of gadget blogging to make it in whatever form to the third decade of the century.