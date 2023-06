OK, the first part of the headline is true anyway. Police responded to a shooting in new Haven, Connecticut to find a man who had been grazed by a bullet. Apparently, he was shot while sitting in his car but his mobile phone deflected the bullet.

From News8:

Police said his cell phone was struck by the bullet, which prevented him from being harmed further.

He was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition with a graze wound.