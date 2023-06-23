Here's why the US Navy's immediate detection of the Titan implosion wasn't announced sooner and the search continued

The US Navy detected "an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion" on Sunday afternoon shortly after the Titan began its ill-fated deep sea journey to the Titanic wreckage. Unfortunately, the search for the sub was almost certainly futile and the rescue team knew it. But still, they had no choice but to continue on a search-and-rescue mission. Why? And why was it a secret?

From The Guardian:

The information was handed to the US Coast Guard immediately, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Yet it was decided to continue the search and rescue operation to "make every effort to save the lives onboard", the US navy said.

The key to the decision-making is probably in the details. First, the rescue operation: analysts could not be 100% sure that what they detected was Titan's implosion. If there was a chance lives could be saved, it was important to try everything possible.

Second, the delay in revealing the information. The US navy, according to the WSJ, wanted to keep its sub detection capabilities secret. This possibly explains why nothing was initially said publicly – and why there were few details about exactly what was detected and how.