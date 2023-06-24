In 1983, Dana Kunzemade dove into a pool from 172 feet up on live television

In 1983, Dana Kunze dove into a pool from 172 feet on live television. Kunze was an American champion high-diver, and made history when he completed this wild dive. If you can't envision how high 172 feet is, it's as tall as a 17 story building.

As someone who is too chicken to jump off a mere 10-foot high board, I get a knot in my stomach just watching someone take such an extreme plunge.

Super High-Diving like this came to an end (for the best) after a series of terrible accidents. Knowing how dangerous it is makes the video even more nerve wracking to watch!