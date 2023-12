I can't stop replaying this drone footage of a mesmerizing "caterpillar game", where people form a snake-like train that grows larger and larger. The way the train of people waves back and forth as they move around is too cool. I feel like I'm watching an IRL video game.

It took me a minute to realize I was watching real people and not CGI when the video first started.

Their synchronization skills are perfect! I love the ending where the snake bursts back out into a circle.