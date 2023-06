Artist Can Sun plays with his food, and the results are fabulous. Who says there's only one way to slice an apple?

Can Sun's apple sculptures include this circle of linked apple slices, this long apple chain, this delicate, skeletal apple, this apple with a futuristic looking shell, and many more. I'm obsessed with these!

I would love to see a process video on how these are made. Follow Can Sun to see other works and even more apple creations.