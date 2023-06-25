Delicious listeria contaminated with fruit

Frozen produce at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target and Aldi has been recalled due to suspected contamination, reports USA Today–the third similar fruit recall this month. If have have prepackaged fruit mixes from those places rattling round your fridge, toss it.

SunOpta's subsidiary, Sunrise Growers, issued a voluntary recall of frozen fruit products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination which can cause infections in people, the Food and Drug Administration said. The products that range from blackberries to cherries are linked by pineapple that came from a third-party supplier.

The FDA's food recall page is one to keep in your RSS feeds!