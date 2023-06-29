How to make an astonishing Pepper's Ghost illusion with a plastic cup lid and your phone

David Pescovitz

Joshua Ellingson makes extraordinary multimedia sculptures with old TV sets, analog synthesizers, and digital software. Many of his projects center on the Pepper's Ghost illusion—the 150-year-old special effect most famously used in Disneyland's Haunted Mansion. This mind-bending technique melds art, science, and technology to create magic. It's also surprisingly simple to create once you understand how it works.

Below, Ellingson shows how to make a wondrous Pepper's Ghost illusion using a plastic cup lid, plastic snack packaging, and your mobile phone. Continue down to see the fantastic sculpture he installed at Seattle's Roq la Rue Gallery last year and that I was fortunate enough to experience in person.