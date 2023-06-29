Leo Moracchioli covers John Denver

Finally! A version of this song I can turn up loud!

Family road trips seemed to have this song on repeat, though my father would occasionally swap Denver out for Manilow. I consider this akin to General "Mad Max" Thurman's auditory torture of Manuel Noriega in 1989.

From Leo's archive, and still a lot of fun. I'll have to start searching for some Neil Diamond covers as well; he also got some play time on that shitty car stereo cassette deck that would occasionally, thankfully eat tapes.

Featured Image: Screen Grab