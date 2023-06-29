The satisfaction of dropping a rock down the deepest pit in America and hearing it hit the bottom (video)

The spelunkers of Deep Freedom visited the deepest cave pit in the continental United States—the Fantastic Pit in Walker County, Georgia— and did what all of us would do in this situation: they dropped a rock down and listened to it hit the bottom.Video below. The Fantastic Pit has a vertical plunge of around 600 feet, twice the height of the Statue of Liberty. I hope the rock didn't hit anyone hanging out down there.

For more of their journey to this impressive hole, scroll further down.

(via DIGG)