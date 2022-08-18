Abby the dog rescued after 2 months in a cave

What an amazing story! I'm so relieved that it had a happy ending. A Missouri couple lost their dog Abby after she ran away from home on June 9, 2022. She was found, alive, two months later, on August 6, 2022, having fallen into a cave near her home in Perryville, Missouri.

Jim Salter of the Associated Press explains:

Making Abby's tale even more amazing is the fact that she's just weeks shy of turning 14. Yet somehow, she managed to survive nearly 60 days out on her own, apparently much or all of it in a barren, pitch-dark, 58-degree Fahrenheit (14-degree Celsius) cave.

Thankfully, she's on the mend and is going to be ok:

Abby normally weighs about 50 pounds (23 kilograms), Bohnert said, but he guessed she lost half her body weight in the cave. Since her rescue, she has regained weight and started to get back the voice she likely lost barking for help. She's also wagging her tail again, showing she's putting the trauma behind her. "It's amazing how she's springing back already," Bohnert said. "She's acting like herself again."

I cannot imagine the stress and anguish this couple must have been going through for those months, not having any idea where Abby was or whether she was even still alive. I'd be a mess if my own pups Henry or Jax escaped. I can only imagine the joy for everyone involved when they were finally reunited! The article describing Abby's rescue is terrific, go read it here.