Man steals forklift from Lowes, drives it to Home Depot, then kills woman there with it

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, of Waldorf, Maryland, was charged with murder after allegedly stealing a forklift truck from Lowes, ramming it through the gates, driving to Home Depot, and finally running over and killing a woman with it there. Charles County Sheriff's Department tries to explain what happened on its Facebook page.

Brown left Lowe's on the forklift, entering the parking lot of Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place where, for unknown reasons, he rammed a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. A woman, who was asleep in the car, got out when the forklift struck her car and began running away. Brown followed her, struck her with the forklift and ran over her, and then stole the victim's car and fled.

Officers who were investigating the initial burglary at Lowe's canvassed the area and observed the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot. They subsequently discovered the victim underneath of the forklift; she was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim was later identified as Gloristine Pinkney, 73, of Waldorf. Brown and Pinkney are not known to each other.