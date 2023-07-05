Monday was the hottest day on Earth ever recorded

On Monday, the world's average temperature hit 17 degrees Celsius (62.6°F) making it the hottest day on Earth since we started using instruments to measure at the end of the 19th century. The previous record was 16.92°C measured in August 2016. We should not be proud of this accomplishment.

From BBC News:

The high heat is due to a combination of the El Niño weather event and ongoing emissions of carbon dioxide[…]

"The average global surface air temperature reaching 17C for the first time since we have reliable records available is a significant symbolic milestone in our warming world," said climate researcher Leon Simons.

"Now that the warmer phase of El Niño is starting we can expect a lot more daily, monthly and annual records breaking in the next 1.5 years."

Monday's record temperature comes as the month of June was also confirmed as the hottest June in the global record.

Average temperatures across the planet were 1.46C above the average in the period between 1850 and 1900.