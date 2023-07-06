Zuckerberg's "Twitter killer" Threads wins 10m users within hours of launch. Musk whines about the "false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram"

Threads is a new Twitter clone with heavy advantages. First, it's part of Instagram and Facebook and uses Instagram accounts for initial sign-in, which 2bn people already have. Second, Meta's massive infrastructure means it will have few of the growing pains of other Twitter alternatives such as Bluesky and Mastodon. Thirdly, celebrities, brands, governments and media people miss the centralized, corporate, "social media of record" feel that Twitter gave them before it became Elon Musk's personal website. On Threads, they have it back.

Within hours, it had 10 million users.

You know what journalists also have? Short memories. There isn't even a website, you suckers.

Zuck was active on Threads after launch. He said that Meta will focus on keeping the platform "friendly," which will "ultimately be the key to its success." Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk, on the other hand, commented on Twitter that it's "infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram."

What a loser.

Hey, is Trump there yet?