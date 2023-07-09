Lucila Biscione cuts paper into alternate realities

Lucia Biscione cuts paper into alternate realities. She often uses mixed media in her work, combining ink, pencil, and her stunning paper shapes.

The detail and precision of her paper cut-outs is outstanding. I can't handle the cuteness of this whimsical circus scene she created. Her work makes me think of paper dolls, but taken to a far more complex and artistic level. It must be so much fun to design and pick out outfits for these sweet characters.

This bunch of circus-esque characters is one of my favorite posts on her page. I love how she posts a lot of her in-progress work as well as process videos. She makes the type of work that is so much fun to see at every phase of the process.

(screenshot from video)