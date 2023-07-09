The ghostly and enchanting art of Julia Soboleva

Julia Soboleva is an artist who paints scenes of ghostly beings, often on top of photographs. There is something so serene about the semi-transparent beings in her work. I love the way so many of them seem to glow against the background. These are the types of spirits I'd be happy to encounter while taking a walk through an old graveyard.

I'm fascinated by the mixed media approach Soboleva takes in her work. The photographs she chooses as backgrounds are brought to live in an entirely new way by the scenes she paints atop them.

I can't stop looking at this ominous yet enchanting scene of a flock of bird spirits and a shadow in the water. Its colors and mood are so evocative.