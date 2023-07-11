Signs directing public access to Malibu beach only last eight days

Keep your ugly, goldbricking ass out of my beach community!

Malibu removed some signs directing people to its intentionally obscured beaches. The town cites some sign safety issues, but we all know we aren't welcome in their nice, quiet little beach community. They intend to keep it quiet.

Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority is a public agency stewarding Los Angeles' parklands and coastal access. They nicely added signs to help people find one of Malibu's public yet hard-to-access beaches. The signs lasted eight days.

https://twitter.com/MRCAParks/status/1677505791581097985

SF Gate: