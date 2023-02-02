Grifters "befriend" Malibu doctor, pretend to be caregivers, give him LSD, and steal $3 million

A couple of grifters were arrested after they allegedly posed as caregivers, moved into an eye surgeon's home rent free, gave him psychedelics, and stole nearly $3 million from him.

The pair — Anthony Flores, 46, a former hair stylist from Fresno and Anna Moore, 39, a former yoga instructor from Monterrey, Mexico — are accused of taking advantage of 57-year-old Dr. Mark Sawusch, who was suffering from bipolar disorder. They allegedly "befriended" the doctor at an ice cream shop and days later began living with him, feeding him a steady diet of drugs — including ketamine, marijuana, magic mushrooms and LSD — and stealing money out of his bank accounts, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While the doctor was high on acid, Flores "allegedly changed the two-step authentication on a brokerage firm account and instead changed the information to his own phone number, giving him access to the $60-million account."

After the doctor died in 2018, the couple, having by then been kicked out of the beach house, moved back in "and allegedly withdrew large amounts of money from his bank accounts."

