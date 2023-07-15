Iowa abortion ban becomes law

Iowa's ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy came into force Friday, signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The law, which is effective immediately, comes after Reynolds ordered a special legislative session last week with the sole purpose of restricting the procedure in the state. But it is already facing a legal challenge after a group of abortion providers in the state filed a suit to try and stop the law.The bill, which passed the state's Republican-controlled legislature earlier this week, prohibits physicians from providing most abortions after early cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus or embryo, commonly as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.
We're at the point where miscarriages are being counted among "exceptions" to abortion bans alongside medical emergencies and incestuous rape. What is a miscarriage but an abortion they forgive you for? Prove your innocence, ladies!