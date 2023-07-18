Sparky the Javelina urges you to prevent and to protect your home from wildfires

Move over, Smokey Bear, there's a new furry face of fire prevention—Old Bisbee Firewise's new mascot, Sparky the Javelina. Now, don't get me wrong, I love Smokey Bear. He's been doing the very important job of educating the public about wildfire prevention since 1944—check out his history here, and see some of his most famous campaigns and campaign posters here.

There's always room for new fire prevention mascots, though, and I think Sparky the Javelina is an especially adorable one. He was recently created to represent the Old Bisbee Firewise program, in Bisbee, Arizona, which according to its website:

Helps educate residents how best to protect property from fire at the wildland-urban interface (that's every property on the perimeter of Old Bisbee), but we're happy to share info with EVERYONE in Bisbee!

The Old Bisbee Firewise program is part of the national "Firewise USA" program, which is run by the National Fire Protection Association, "a global self-funded nonprofit organization, established in 1896, devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards." The NFPA website further explains:

NFPA delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering our mission. Our mission is to help save lives and reduce loss with information, knowledge and passion. As part of NFPA's mission to eliminate death, injury, property and economic loss from fire, electrical and other hazards, NFPA develops easy-to-use educational programs, tools, and resources for all ages and audiences.

The Firewise USA program was created to help educate the public about how to make their neighborhoods and homes safer from wildfires. Here are some of their tips.

And as cute as I think NFPA's national mascot—Sparky the Dog—is, please don't tell him that I prefer Old Bisbee Firewise's Sparky the Javelina. I mean, look at its little feet and snout and eyes–I can't think of a cuter firewise mascot!

Check out the resources on the Firewise USA site if you want to learn more.