"Taco Tuesday" is free

Taco John's has given up. Having decided that spending millions fighting off Taco Bell was a waste of money, the taco chain has abandoned its trademark of the widely celebrated weekly event.
No word as to what LeBron is up to.
CNN:
Taco John's, the regional chain that has "Taco Tuesday" trademarked, announced Tuesday that it's ending its fight in defending the phrase and will "abandon" it because it doesn't want to pay the legal fees that come with a fight against Taco Bell.
"We've always prided ourselves on being the home of Taco Tuesday, but paying millions of dollars to lawyers to defend our mark just doesn't feel like the right thing to do," Taco John's CEO Jim Creel said in a statement
Taco Bell filed a petition in May with the US Patent and Trademark office to cancel the trademark owned by rival Taco John's for 34 years because Taco Bell claims the commonly used phrase "should be freely available to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos."