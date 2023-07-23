Check out this bizarro zombie Barbie

Screengrab from video posted by @nychos on Instagram

I wish Barbie dolls all came with zombie guts like the ones in this video. I wasn't very interested in barbies as a kid, but I surely would have been if they looked like this.

 This fun art piece was created by @nychos. I love how the barbies all seem completely unbothered by the fact that their innards are exposed. Make sure to watch with the sound on!

From Instagram:

"I'm a Barbie Girl in the Bizarro Barbie World. Sound 

.

Created by @nychos via @vintagefantasymag

฿Ɇ₴₮ ł₦ ฿łⱫ₳ⱤⱤɆ ₣ØⱠⱠØ₩ @bizarredoctor"