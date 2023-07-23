Check out this bizarro zombie Barbie

I wish Barbie dolls all came with zombie guts like the ones in this video. I wasn't very interested in barbies as a kid, but I surely would have been if they looked like this.
This fun art piece was created by @nychos. I love how the barbies all seem completely unbothered by the fact that their innards are exposed. Make sure to watch with the sound on!
From Instagram:
"I'm a Barbie Girl in the Bizarro Barbie World. Sound
Created by @nychos via @vintagefantasymag.
