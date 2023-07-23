Watch these human chameleons camoflauge themselves into different items

Artist Johannes Stotter paints and poses people so that they camouflage into other items. In this trippy video, people turn into a sea turtle, a frog, a shoe, a chameleon, and more.

I truly couldn't tell that I was looking at human beings in some of these videos. Both the body paint and choreography are seamless.

The person posing as a shoe was by far the craziest one for my brain and eyes to process. Here's another video of the shoe concept. While watching I thought "this must be photoshopped, at least a little". Then I saw the model move at the end, and I was proven wrong.

From Instagram:

"Body Bizarre Painted Chameleon Surreals. Artist Johannes Stoetter ฿Ɇ₴₮ ł₦ ฿łⱫ₳ⱤⱤɆ ₣ØⱠⱠØ₩ @bizarredoctor

.