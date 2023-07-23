Watch these human chameleons camoflauge themselves into different items

Popkin
Screenshot from video of Johannes Stotter

Artist Johannes Stotter paints and poses people so that they camouflage into other items. In this trippy video, people turn into a sea turtle, a frog, a shoe, a chameleon, and more. 

I truly couldn't tell that I was looking at human beings in some of these videos. Both the body paint and choreography are seamless.

The person posing as a shoe was by far the craziest one for my brain and eyes to process. Here's another video of the shoe concept. While watching I thought "this must be photoshopped, at least a little". Then I saw the model move at the end, and I was proven wrong. 

From Instagram:

"Body Bizarre Painted Chameleon Surreals. 

Artist Johannes Stoetter

฿Ɇ₴₮ ł₦ ฿łⱫ₳ⱤⱤɆ ₣ØⱠⱠØ₩ @bizarredoctor

.