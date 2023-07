The last time a pair of pristine Apple-branded sneakers came up for auction, bidding started at $16,000. This time you'll need $50,000 in hand just to get in the door.

The pair feature an air cushioning window in the heel and are a US size 10.5, European size 41 or UK 8.5. In the box there is also an alternative pair of red laces.

My size, but they're no Nike Decades.