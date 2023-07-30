Organic Flux is a mesmerizing video by Dirk Koy. The flowing sights and sounds of this video gave my brain a massage this morning. In this piece of video art, hundreds of people lounging in a pool of water pass across the screen in a series of waves. Atmospheric music plays as the cycle repeats over and over.

Wherever this wave pool is, I want to be in it! It's a million degrees outside, and I'm quite envious of the people in this fun video, up until the end when they all turn into abstract brush strokes of color. I'm not sure I'd want to partake in that part of the experience.

As long as I turned back into my human form afterwards, I guess I'd be ok with it.