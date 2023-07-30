Watch these two performers create an incredible shadow illusion. This wild talent act took place on a Japanese variety show created in 1979 called Kasou Taishou. The semi-annual TV show still runs today and features artists who perform short skits in front of a panel of judges.

In this mind bending clip, a girl walks around a room and plays with a basketball. Meanwhile, someone on the floor in a completely opaque suit acts as her shadow, matching all her movements perfectly.

The shadow even has a flat oval that they slide around on the floor to imitate the shadow of the basketball. How could these two not win any talent show they partook in? Brilliant!