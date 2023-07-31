Good morning, shoplifters! Kroger location converting entirely to self-checkout

The Krogers in Franklin, Tennessee, is converting entirely to "a self-checkout experience". There will be no cashiers at all, but there will still be humans somewhere around, to "help."

According to the grocery chain, the self-checkout areas look a lot like a standard checkout lane but without a person working as the cashier.

Whatever future you were promised here, the future you're getting is "long queues to check out your own groceries and then be lackadaisically interrogated on the way out the store." But it's more future than the cashiers and baggers have.