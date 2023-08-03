Wild moment when kayaker fishing for bass accidentally hooks great white shark (video)

Rick Austin was on a kayak fishing trip in Nova Scotia waiting for the striped bass to bite when something else tugged on his line.

"Oh Jesus!" Austin yelled. "That's a porpoise. I gotta let that go."

Nope. The animal eventually broke free from the line and revealed itself with a glorious jump from the water. Upon reviewing the video, marine biologists from the New England Aquarium and University of Guelph confirmed that Austin had hooked a great white shark. (To reel it in, he would, ahem, need a bigger boat.)

(New York Post)