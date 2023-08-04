Here are the essential ingredients in semen (video)

There's more to jizz than sperm. Much more. The Institute of Human Anatomy breaks down the essential ingredients in semen, why these fluids matter, and where they come from. (Sure, we all love the prostate but what do you know about the bulbourethral glands?) Also paramount to the reproductive process is having the right ratios of these ingredients.

"If you had too many sperm cells and too little seminal fluid… those sperm cells would be too close together and their tails could literally get tangled."